GAWUZELA DOES IT AGAIN!

Mduduzi Gawuzela Simelane makes a turn as he runs in front of his fans. This was after ushering the gospel music lovers into the New Year.

MANZINI – Gospel artist Mduduzi ‘Gawuzela’ Simelane did it again in 2016, by bringing together over 20 000 gospel fanatics to cross over to the New Year under one roof.



The massive festival held at the Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre brought gospel fanatics from the four corners of the country, who all made sure they crossed into the New Year Gawuzela style.

Last year Gawuzela, through his company Umlilo Music had collaborated with fast growing South African Gospel mass choir, Tshwane Gospel Choir in making sure the event was a success.



Throughout the night, the atmosphere was that of praise and worship with visibly blessed gospel fanatics thanking God for ushering them into yet another year.



Welcomed



As per the norm, candles were lit just before the clock hit midnight, with most of the dignitaries joining Mduduzi Nezinceku Zamagawugawu in song as they welcomed the New Year.

The large crowd welcomed the New Year with Gawuzela’s songs titled ‘Jesus is mine’ and ‘Thuma Mina’. As the countdown to the New Year was done, lights were switched off and gospel music lovers waved their candles. The countdown was done by Gawuzela.



After ushering the music lovers into the New Year, he then asked Bishop Steven Masilela, President of the Swaziland Conference of Churches (SCC) to pray, asking God to protect everyone who had attended the festival.

After the prayer, Mduduzi Nezinceku Zamagagwugawu gave a one hour performance, leaving gospel music lovers wanting more.



Indeed the group was at its best as it sang some of its famous songs which include ‘Iyakwehla Ivula’, ‘Through It All’ and ‘Siza Ungamulahli’.

As the group performed, the excited gospel music lovers danced and sang as they were entertained by the group’s dancing moves on stage.



Supported



Gawuzela thanked all gospel fanatics who supported the event, saying he was amazed by the turn up and this was one event that was the best.

“Organising this year’s crossover was not easy but thanks to the fans who have been praying. I also want to thank Tshwane Gospel Choir for agreeing to partner with us. We are so humbled by what they have done for the Swazi nation,” he said.



Safety at this crossover was ensured as the security forces came out in numbers to make sure the crowd was safe.

The Royal Swazi Police and security guards from Anped Security Services were roaming the arena ensuring that everything went well and people’s crossover to the New Year was safe and sound.