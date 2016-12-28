11TH EDITION OF THE SUMMER SHOWDOWN A HIT!

HAWANE – Where there is music, there are good vibes and where there are good vibes it is mostly guaranteed that fun lovers are having a time of their lives just like they had on Friday.



The annual Summer Showdown Festival was conceptualised in 2005 and was first held at the lush Mhlambanyatsi Club. The club continued to serve as the event’s home until 2014, after which Solani’s Shisanyama served as the event’s venue last year.



The Summer Showdown has over the past decade hosted Swaziland’s finest list of spinners and acts including Tibza, KrTC, Crooks, Psycholution, MBO and Jazzin Soul just to name a few. International acts that have featured in previous editions are Kid Fonque, Trev The Japanese, Kanunu as well as Sisco Umlambo among many others.



This year was the 11th edition of the event and it took place at Hawane Resort, where over 400 people attended.The event is all about laid back chill-out with family and friends, where one can bring their cooler boxes and enjoy live music. The outdoor event was a success, with the weather all bright and sunny and with doors opening as early as noon, revellers seemed to be having a good time as they would constantly sing along to the performances that were going on stage.



The likes of hip hop artist KrTc and Nomalungelo Dladla brought life to the scene as they delivered an electrifying live performance, which attracted a large number of fun lovers towards the stage. They sang along to hit songs like Nomalungelo’s new single titled ‘Ziyamporoma’ and KrTc’s ‘Makhwapheni’. Of course the duo could not leave the stage without singing their famous hit ‘Gwayimane’, which even two years after its release had everyone singing along in unison. This is one song that saw people leave their camp chairs to dance in front of the stage.



The night proved to be a success as by 10pm fun lovers were still coming into the venue to have a good time. The grand ideal that happened on the night was the finest rendition of all the music genres that have shaped the artistic and musical sphere in the entertainment scene locally.

From Old skool, House, RnB, Nu-Jazz, Lounge, Broken beat, Deep and soulful house to the finest Hip Hop bangers who best catered for fun lover’s modish peeps on the day, as top acts and DJs serenaded them with good vibey music. DJ Mbo, Master P, Tibza, Crooks and Papz all dished out their best sounds behind the decks, making sure all genres were catered for.