A SHOW ALL ABOUT GIVING

MBABANE – Not even a fairly low attendance could stop the artists from delivering a fantastic show all in the spirit of a loving and giving this festive season.



The festive season is all about giving and even though artists are double and even triple booked, they took time out to perform for charity. The show, which was hosted at the Swaziland Theatre Club in Mbabane dubbed ‘#LIVEandDIRECT’, was a show based on giving back to the community by fundraising to make sure the children at SOS Village enjoy Christmas just like everyone else. Despite only a few people attending for the good cause which saw all gate-takings being donated to the SOS Village, artists still gave their all.



The line-up for the show was all about making all fun lovers dance the night away as each performer on stage delivered their best performance. The first act that opened up the show was the talented and well- known DJ, Dr P, who heated up the venue with his hip hop beats. Just as the audience were getting the feel of the night of fun 80 Script walked on stage enthusiastically performing his tracks which included ‘Prayer’, ‘Apple of my eye’ , ‘If I ever said it all’, ‘Harvest’ and his famous chart topper ‘The yaya’.



During his performance on stage he also sang a song which was dedicated to the headliner of the show PsychoLution.

Qibho Intalektual brought his smooth rhythms fused with poetry to the audience. The multi-talented poet was followed by Crax who walked on stage dressed in a proudly Swazi outfit and no shoes just to show the importance of supporting local street wear. The artist highlighted that the reason why he was not wearing shoes on stage was because no Swazi has created any sneakers yet. Just before he walked off stage after his performance, he highlighted that Swazis should make an effort to contribute in improving the art in Swaziland because that is the only way the arts will grow in the Kingdom of Swaziland.



Artist



The crowd then came alive when KrTC walked on stage as he introduced himself by telling a story about where he is from. The artist also performed his jack and jill song and was joined by Nomalungelo Dladla, who took over with her song. ‘Imiyalo’. After her performance she re- introduced KrTC as they collaborated in their well-known track ‘Gway’mane’. Nomalungelo ended her act on stage by performing her new single titled ‘Zamporoma’.

As the line up for the evening got even more exciting Velemseleni walked on stage with her melodic voice fussed with the soothing sounds of her guitar.

She was followed by vibrant artist Diba Diba, who was followed by a new face in the industry, Paige, who introduced himself through the sounds of the piano and harmonising melodies of his voice.