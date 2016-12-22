E2 500 UMDABULA VIP TICKETS IN DEMAND

MBABANE – It will be a strict and secure VIP section for all the E2 500 ticket holders during the much awaited Umdabula Crossover Festival.



The festival will be taking place from December 31, 2016 to January 2, 2017 at Tums WaterWorld in Sidvokodvo.



The VIP tickets were not available for sale to the public, unlike the general tickets which were made available at all MTN outlets. Music lovers who are interested in attending the show as VIP can call the organiser Mbekezeli Zulu on +27747954269 to buy the tickets.

The Entertainment Desk has been flooded with telephone calls from fun lovers enquiring where to purchase the VIP tickets, and were disappointed to learn that they were only available through personal orders. Social networks as well have been abuzz about why the tickets were not for sale in the advertised physical outlets.



Mbekezeli Zulu, famously known as Mdabula, who is the founder of the festival said he was aware that there were people who were interested in being VIP during the show

“Unfortunately, VIP tickets are not sold publicly. For those who want to be at the VIP section, they will have to be in contact with me otherwise these tickets are not for everyone,” he said.



He noted that this will be one of the biggest crossovers in the country and invited the public to come in numbers to the event.

“It will be one of the best festivals ever. Music lovers should be prepared to crossover to the next year in style,” he said.

International award winning spinner, Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest will be the main attraction during the second night of the much awaited show.