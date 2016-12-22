EZULWINI – Different strokes of paint brushes that tell the story of how women are a work of art and they should be handled with care, was what artists showcased on Tuesday afternoon.



As the 16 days of activism campaign is all about pleading to the world to stop gender based violence. Tina Lovely got together with well known artists in Swaziland, Mayibongwe Maziya, Nicky Shongwe and Armstrong Mndzebele to help her show the world the beauty of women through art.



The demonstration took place at Mantenga Village and it was all about sharing with Swaziland why women abuse should be taken seriously and eliminated. It was an art telling the story of how it is time to flip the script and take pride in the beauty of women.

Lovely’s concept behind the art session was to show the beauty of women through the neatness of the paintings that took three hours. It also symbolised how women are delicate, that each small detail on their body matters as it is what completes the master piece created by the Master of the Universe, God.



The art session had a live model, the beautiful Sakhile Ngwenya. Her role was to be the lady who represents all the beautiful women in the world. The artists who were present at the event were there to also support the positive campaign by dedicating their time and talents, describing the beauty of women in an artistic way. The guests who also took part in the session included Audrey Hillary Kirstie , Megan and Mikayla Van Rensburg.





