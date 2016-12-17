EX-MISS AFRICA: A CUT ABOVE ALL JEWELS!

Amahle Masuku is not your typical pageant queen. The 19-year-old God fearing, hardworking, goal-oriented, shy but outgoing and caring young lady has plans for her life. Being away from home has taught her how to stand on her own and be her own woman.



You can’t really tell that this confident yet shy young lady has not reached her 21 years as she oozes maturity and class which is well complimented by her humbleness. “I thrive to be the best me that I can be.” She said.

Amahle is currently pursuing a degree in General Medicine and is in her second year in Ukraine.



‘‘Medicine is dealing with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment for adult diseases,’’ she said.

The beauty with brains says that being a doctor has always been a dream of hers because she has a passion for saving lives.

“The idea that someone’s life will soon be dependent on my competency is what drives me as I am eager to change the lives back home, looking at the fact that diseases and poverty are rife in the country.”



I can tell through the conversation we had over the phone that this young lady definitely knows what she wants, unlike the typical 19-year-olds of today who are only working and sweating towards getting a million likes on social media.



The young beauty touches on the topic of King Mswati’s Vision 2022. After winning the Miss Africa Vinnitsa title, Amahle says she was determined to trigger domestic tourism for the Kingdom of Swaziland.



As most would criticise her dream to doing so because they feel that she left behind the treasures of the country to study abroad, she saw that as one of the factors that would motivate her to make her dream a success.



“What better way to contribute to the improvement of Swaziland, for one, there is a pressing need for doctors. I am going to come back home and start off at the rural areas where they hardly get any medical assistance,” she said.



The general medical student’s greatest inspiration and role model is anyone who rises above the odds and thrives under criticism or oppression. She tells of how she never just picks anyone to be her role model because she believes that everyone has their own drive, rather she appreciates the hard work being put in by most women towards bettering themselves.



As many students studying abroad would attest to the fact that it is quite a challenge living overseas, Amahle confesses that she hasn’t had a smooth ride settling in.



“Being a student overseas is very challenging. Besides the long hours of studying, there’s the homesickness and also the constant realisation that I’m a foreigner here.

‘‘Also having to learn a new language is a challenge of its own because those people are so comfortable with their home language that they can’t speak English at all. It’s just important to remember why you’re here doing what you’re doing.’’

She reveals that she has never had an interest in taking part in any beauty pageantry because she never liked the idea of being in the spotlight. Her friends, however, convinced her to give it a try as she had all the qualities that were required for one to enter the competition.

At that time she was only 18 years old, but after winning the title, it allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and face her fears.

“It put me right in the spotlight for a year, I wasn’t just Amahle but I’d become Amahle-the ambassador of Africans in Vinnitsa, MAV organisation and the university. Too much pressure for an 18-year-old at the time but it was a successful reign nonetheless. I got to travel, meet new people and establish connections that I probably wouldn’t have hadn’t I entered and won Miss Africa Vinnitsa. My main focus right now is just studies, the life of glitz and glamour is over hahaha, back to business really.”

As we conclude our interview, Amahle lets out on the fact that her plan is to finish her degree and move back home to contribute to the right upbringing of the youth, as she wants to share her wisdom towards helping others reach out for their goals.

“On that note, to the youth looking up to me. Anything and everything is possible, don’t look at where you are now but what you want to be in the future and work hard towards that. Of course it won’t happen in one day but it will happen eventually. Thrive to be the best version of you. Be positive always.”