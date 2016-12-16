I WILL GIVE GOATS TO S’FISO NCWANE’S WIFE

MBABANE – The only thing that would comfort her is to see Ayanda, wife to the late gospel icon Sfiso Ncwane.



Judith Mamba, the woman who offered the artist a goat after being healed while listening to one of Ncwane’s songs titled ‘Kulungile Baba ’ says her offer still stands.



Mamba revealed that after she had given Ncwane a female goat in August, it gave birth to two kids and she is adding them as her gift as well.

Her wish is to take all three to Ayanda Ncwane. She said if she could get an opportunity of meeting Ncwane’s wife, her soul would be at rest.

“We had agreed with Ncwane that I would keep the goat until such time that he gets a permit to take it home. It is unfortunate that he passed away before taking the gift home. I am in pain and it is for this reason that I want to meet Ayanda,” she said.



She said she had always wanted to see Ncwane back in 2014 when she received spiritual healing through his music. This dream came true in August during the International Trade Fair Gospel Sunday.

“I made sure that I raised eough money so as to buy the ticket to the show as I wanted to meet Ncwane. I got an opportunity of talking to him and we arranged that we meet the next day,” she said.



Mamba said during their meeting it is when she explained to Ncwane why she had decided to offer him the goat.

“He appreciated and mentioned that she wanted to take it back to Durban . From time to time, we talked over the phone as he was still making arrangements and stock documentation to transport the goats to South Africa,” she said.