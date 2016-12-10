FLYING SD’S FLAG IN MZANSI

A Swazi maiden (17) has shined in the provincial culture awards in South Africa after she won the title and defeated other maidens who had joined the competition. The maiden represented Swazis.



According to the South African press, Thembelihle Mpofu is the first Swazi maiden to scoop the coveted title of being Indoni Miss Cultural Heritage 2016 for Mpumalanga Province.

In Swaziland a traditionalist and educationist have both praised Mpofu for sticking to her culture as it is her identity.



Her confidence and love for the Swazi culture ensured that Mpofu was the top choice of the judges, among other finalists at the Indoni Miss Cultural South Africa in Durban Arena over the past weekend. Mpofu prides herself in being Swazi and is a natural beauty.



She is among the 12 finalists from the various provinces in South Africa to participate in this year’s Indoni Miss Cultural South Africa.

Mpofu prides herself on being a Swazi who embraces her culture. She is not just only a natural beauty, she knows who she is as she takes pride in her culture, background and historic clan and the praises of the Swazi nation, as well as her surname.

Fascinated with her siSwati language, culture and its people, she entered the competition because of her qualities, confidence and love for her culture which made her a top choice for the judges.



Showcased



The pageant is uniquely African and participants showcased not only their natural beauty, but also use the platform to educate and promote their culture and express themselves in their indigenous languages.

“I entered the Indoni competition because I wanted to know more about my culture and my roots as a Swazi girl because we live in a modern world where traditions are ignored. I also wanted to honour the blood of the heroes and heroines who sacrificed themselves for our liberation during June 16, 1976,” she said.



She told Mpumalanga News that she would work towards the establishment of youth service centres in the province, where the youth will be taught on the values of their origins and culture, coupled with the importance of practicing good moral behaviour and preserving one’s youthfulness.



Thembelihle has attended the Umhlanga Reed Dance in Swaziland twice before, but couldn’t attend this year because of her busy schedule with the Indoni competition.

“This is where I learned a lot about my culture and the significance of respect for both young and old members of the community. We went to Matsamo Cultural Village and this revived my pride as an African and instilled pride in my culture,” she said.

She also motivates children from disadvantaged backgrounds not to give up in life.



“I always like to encourage them to concentrate on their schoolwork so that they can be better people in the future,” she said.

She also loves modelling, athletics and plays netball for her school, Mgubho Combined. She is also the captain of the school’s debating team.



This physical science pupil is currently in Grade 11 and aspires to become a lawyer, in order to represent issues of the youth and the community at large.

Indoni Miss Cultural South Africa was launched in 2011 to celebrate culture and identity. It aims at grooming young girls into being successful individuals. It also educates teenagers on social ills such as drug abuse and teenage pregnancy.



Praised



Veteran traditionalist Tulujane Sikhondze has praised Thembelihle Mpofu for raising the Swazi flag high. Sikhondze was given an opportunity by this publication to comment on the matter.

He said, “I can say it is very encouraging that people are now embracing our culture. We wish that maidens should be encouraged to continue promoting Swazi culture. Educated people should not undermine their culture. Culture is like your blood, it does not change. People should stick to their culture and not dump it. Learned people who then laugh at their parents saying they are not educated are not the wise ones.”



He concluded: “Even a judge can go to his/her chief and perform kuhlehla as that is our culture.”

Many should emulate her - Educationist Dr Amos Mahlalela from Ngwane College has defined Thembelihle Mpofu as a great example within the Swazi tribe and wished that many people could emulate her.

Mahlalela was speaking during an interview with this publication. He was asked to comment on Mpofu’s achievement.



“I can say, we as Ngwane Teachers College encourage our students to stick to their culture as that defines them. They should know where they are coming from and going to. We are Swazis because of our cultural heritage. We would not have been Swazis without our identity, which is our culture,’’ said Mahlalela.