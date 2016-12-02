GAWUZELA’S CROSSOVER IN E42 000 UPROAR

MBABANE – A sum of E42 000 charged by the Swaziland Investment Promotions Authority (SIPA) for the Mavuso Trade Centre’s arena for the planned Gospel Music Crossover 2016 has caused an uproar.



The venue has been given to Umlilo Music, a company which intends to host the gospel crossover at the venue on December 31.

Umlilo Music is a company directed by Mduduzi ‘Gawuzela’ Simelane of Mduduzi Nezinceku Zamagawugawu.



The company has been hosting the same show for the past four years at the same venue.

Last year, Umlilo Music paid a sum of E12 000 to use the venue for the same concept. However, this year they have been told to pay E42 000 for the same venue.



As a result of the amount charged by SIPA, Umlilo Music has not yet started marketing the show as there is still a misunderstanding between the two parties.

Asked about his plans of hosting the annual crossover this year, Gawuzela assured all Swazis that the show would continue but was quick to mention that he still had challenges with the venue.



“I booked the venue in January for a show to be held in December. A month ago, SIPA decided to issue out a tender for the venue usage. I submitted all the required documents,” he said.