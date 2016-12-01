REDEMPTION FIRES THULANI

MBABANE - It never rains but pours for gospel artist Thulani Ntshangase as he has been shown the Redemption Story Choir’s exit door.



Ntshangase who was the choir’s music director and conductor was fired following allegations that the gospel singer took a sum of E50 000 from a security guard, promising him that he would be the owner of the car that was up for grabs during the Redemption Story Live Recording held on September 30, 2016 at the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre.



The car promised to Themba Dlamini is a VW Golf 6 which was won by Iris Rennie on the night of the event. Our sister publication, Times Sunday reported on the matter on November 27, 2016. The decision to fire Ntshangase was taken during a meeting held on Monday night.

During the meeting, it was felt that at this point in time, the best option was to suspend Ntshangase while further investigations are made.



One of the reasons why he was booted out is the fact that the allegations against the artist were tarnishing the Redemption Story choir’s image.

The committee felt such allegations came at a critical time as Redemption Story was about to release its new album. A source close to the choir said most of the choristers did not believe the allegations levelled against their conductor, especially because they were all looking forward to the project which they thought was the best thing ever.



A senior member of the choir committee confirmed that Thulani Ntshangase has been kicked out as the allegations disturbed everyone involved in this project. That’s why they saw it best as a committee that he first be suspended while investigations continue.



An official announcement was the made yesterday afternoon during a press conference held at the LaCasserole Restaurant that he be fired.

Making the announcement was Ntokozo Upendoh Dlamini, Chairperson of the choir. He announced on behalf of Inkhosikati LaMbikiza who is the choir’s patron.