KRTC REPRESENTS SWAZILAND

MBABANE – The ground pulses as the feet of hundreds of young people jump to the beat of the song titled ‘We Will’.

The base vibrates through the building as the crowd screams, cheers and sings along.



There are seven artists on stage. Each from a different country, culture and background but all sharing a common purpose that of which to use their musical talents for social good.



On November 19, these talented and award-winning artists launched a hip hop music video album supported by UNFPA.

Artists in the collaboration include Zeus from Botswana, Stofla from Lesotho, Gwamba from Malawi, Bryan K from Zimbabwe, Dogg from Namibia and KrTC from Swaziland.



The album, titled ‘We Will’, uses the power of music to encourage young people to make safe and healthy decisions about their relationships and sexuality.



Influential



“Now more than ever, young people live for music,” said KrTC whose real name is Thamsanqa Nsibande.

He added that hip hop is, especially influential to the current younger generation and putting the message into music has been a very effective tool.

The music incorporates positive messages about young people’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as ways to protect themselves from HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.



This is particularly crucial in a region that remains the epicentre of new HIV infections – east and southern Africa are hosts to 11 out of the top 20 high burden countries for new HIV infections among adolescents (aged 10-19).