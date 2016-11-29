Home | Entertainment | SINDISWA DLAMINI IS NEW MISS CULTURAL

SINDISWA DLAMINI IS NEW MISS CULTURAL

29/11/2016 07:05:00 BY ZETHU NDLOVU
image First Princess Minenhle Sithole, Miss Cultural Heritage Sindiswa Dlamini and Second Princess Nontobeko Simelane. (Pics: Zethu Ndlovu)

MBABANE – Sindiswa Dlamini proved to be the  beauty with elegance that the  Miss Cultural Heritage  pageant was searching for, as she took the crown home at the finale which was hosted on Sunday.


The well organised event began at 5.35pm with the National Anthem being sung by The Youth Effect choir. After the respectable opening of the event, the Ngculwini Cultural group walked on stage in style as they brought the African feel with their performance which included ummiso, ingadla and poetry.


The hosts for the evening included Siphesihle Nkwanyane and the two funny local comedians Ndosh and Smallz, who kept the audience entertained throughout the event with their hilarious jokes.
Swazi TV’s Siphesihle welcomed the guests who graced the event with their presence, and kept them informed of the programme diligently.


Crowning


She further apologised  about the fact that the  crowning was not aired  live on Swazi TV  as earlier advertised, due to other  commitments that Swazi TV had.
The beautiful and well-groomed top 11 was then introduced electronically, as they each introduced themselves and stated what they would do for the country if they won.  After the finalists finished their introductions, Pageant SD director Catrien Potgieter congratulated the young ladies for having made it this far in the pageant.

She further thanked all the sponsors for helping the committee with the event, ensuring that prizes were lucrative. In closing, she stated that even though they will not all take the crown home but they should know that they are all winners.

