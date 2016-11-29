JESSICA NKOSI ROCKS KOKONUT STYLIST LIHIYA LOOK ON OPW

MBABANE – After confessing on national South African TV that she just loves Swazi men, Jessica Nkosi rocked a clothing from Kokonut Stylist which is run locally by Koko Shabangu, and has left a lot of us wondering if she had found herself a Swazi man.



The popular hit series ‘Sibaya’ actress appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Our Perfect Wedding on Sunday, wearing a long high waist skirt made of the ‘lihiya’ and completed the look with a head wrap and a neck piece also made of the same lihiya, as she presented an episode of the wedding show. Koko recently unveiled the ‘Atibuye emasisweni’ brand which is trending among fashion lovers .



A month ago, Nkosi confessed on VUZU TV’s V-Entertainment that she just loves Swazi men and weeks later she told a South African publication that she prefers her men light skinned.



Lookout



However, Nkosi says she is single at the moment, but when she starts looking for a man, he has got to be an older businessman and light in complexion.



Speaking about her ideal man, Nkosi told City Press, a South African publication that her ideal man should be 35 years old, a businessman and should be light in complexion.



She told True Love magazine last year that the demand of the industry does not leave much room for personal relationships and family time.

When Jessica was asked about any potential candidates to date, she further told the publication that there might already be someone on her radar.