CNN INSIDE AFRICA RECORDS AN EPIC SFNL SIXTH EDITION

MALKERNS – Fun lovers were treated to a fun-filled night on Friday as local artists also gave the judges a hard time deciding who would be performing at the prestigious MTN Bushfire Festival 2017 stage.



Sibebe Friday Night Live (SFNL) has over the years introduced over 70 local acts to the House on fire stage as well as attracting over 12 000 attendees to share in this home grown artistic platform.

Previous performers on the Sibebe Friday Night Live stage include artists such as; Bholoja, KrTC, Nomzamo, Nomalungelo, Floewe, Masikane, Qibho and Sands, Velemseni, Nomsa M, Amanda Mo, Pelepele just to name a few.



The night kicked off with performances from Sibaya T who dished out jazzy sounds, setting the mood for revellers who started heating up the dance floor, making it obvious that they were already impressed with the proceedings of the night.



CNN Inside Africa’s camera crew was among the audience capturing the night’s events as one of their mission towards covering the emerging music scene in Swaziland.The CNN crews interest stems from the now world recognized and respected MTN BUSHFIRE Festival, which is Swaziland’s pride and joy within the international scene.



In its sixth year, Sibebe Friday Night Live has gained regional recognition as a pioneering platform for artist discovery and grooming.

The CNN Inside Africa crew interviewed Bholoja and Velemseni as past participants but also covered upcoming local talent and also the entire proceedings of the show.



Not to be outdone with their performance was HBO Salute who dished out locally brewed lyrics that had a feel of ‘kasi’ in them making the crowd sing along to every word of his songs.