MBABANE – He is an entertainer and he decided to entertain emabutfo (warriors) as he performed the famous cultural custom, ‘kubutseka’ (coming of age).



Local comedian Smallz, whose real name is Lungelo Gina has gone through the ‘kubutseka’ phase and is now a Swazi warrior.

This happened on Saturday at Engabezweni Royal Residence.



Kubutseka is part of the Swazi culture and it creates a sense of belonging and an appreciation of culture in a young man.

The comedian confirmed to the Entertainment Desk that he was now a warrior.

The comedian said he had always wanted to butseka, adding that the reason it took so long for him to be part of the warriors was because he was afraid and scared of the initiation as he was once told that that once a person had undergone ‘kubutseka’ their life changed completely.



“Growing up, I loved Swazi culture, especially the idea of kubutseka. I had to man up and join libutfo,” he said.

During the kubutseka, he was given a new name: Dvungumbutfo, which he loves very much.



The comedian further explained that he also got the opportunity to mingle with the elders who know the true meaning of the Swazi culture and also acquired wisdom and knowledge about cultural activities and other culture-related things that he was not aware off in the past.

This includes the history of the country at large.



He said it was not easy to conclude the process as there was much laughter which was shared throughout the initiation process as other participants already knew him as a comedian in some of the royal activities in the past.



“They first named me ‘Somahlaya’ (comedian) but it was felt that the name was just too obvious since I am a comedian, they then decided to call me Siyendle. However, this name had been given to another warrior. I was then named ‘Dvungumbutfo, ” explained Gina.

Gina further said that the process took less than 30 minutes, as upon his arrival he had to shout ‘ngitobutseka’. He was then given a bucket known as inkilingane which he used to fetch water.



Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stanley Dlamini congratulated the comedian for taking the decision of going the cultural way.

“Now he will have the insight and knowledge about the sensitive parts of the culture. He will also be a brand ambassador for the country as he will now understand every aspect of the Swazi culture,” he said.