SWAZI SOCIALITE CARINA WEDS SA SOCCER STAR

MBABANE – Social media was abuzz over the weekend as wedding photos of Swazi socialite Carina McKechnie getting hitched to her long time soccer star boyfriend and father of her daughter, Kagisho Dikgacoi circulated.



The two got hitched over the weekend at a private location in Sandton, South Africa. The event which was graced by Mckechnie and Dikgacoi’s close relatives and friends was kept a secret to avoid the media, revealed a source to the Daily Times (a newspaper publication from South Africa).



Attended



The wedding was also attended by well known soccer players including Simphiwe Tshabalala and his wife, former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane.



Dikgacoi currently plays for South Africa’s premiership outfit, Golden Arrows. Reports suggest that at least 15 cows were presented as lobola to Mckenchie’s family.



Carina Mckechnie is a local model and fashionista born in 1991 who has relocated to the United Kingdom. Mckechnie has moved her career to London where she has gained more ground. With over 50 000 followers on her Instagram page, her popularity is not to be questioned.