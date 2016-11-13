TSANDZI IS MISS FASHION ROYALE

Contestants looking stunning on the ramp

MBABANE – The beauty with purpose overall winner, Tsandzi Dlamini, scooped the top prize at Fashion Royale.



Dlamini became the main person who will be working with Nosisa Maziya during the Mrs Africa fundraising campaign.

The event held at the Manzni Club on Saturday was organised by Maziya, who is the current Mrs Africa finalist.



The well-organised pageant was all about raising funds as the Mrs Africa finalist.

The finalist is required to focus on Humanitarian work as it is part of the requirement for Mrs Africa foundation.

The whole aim for the Mrs Africa is to focus on giving dignity back to the young people who are the future generation.



Pageant Swaziland member, Catrien Potgieter, said the pageant was the beginning of great things as it is scheduled to take place every year.

The judges for the pageant included Elaine Welch, Mellisa du pont and Potgieter. The contestant for the pageant were led by the Queen of Spring winner Katelyn Potgieter.



The pageant began on a high note with the 10 to 14-year-old category strutting on the ramp and showcasing their modelling skills. In the first category, the contestants were required to showcase their evening wear. The other categories that were included in the pageant were the 15 to 18 years and 19 and above. The contestants were judged on their clothing and how they presented themselves on the ramp.



After the evening wear parade, the contestants were required to showcase their high fashion, which they were also judged on.

At the end of the fashion show, the winners for all the age groups were announced.



The special awards, which included evening wear were given to Siphosethu Dludlu, Kayleigh Wiid and Tanele Myeni.