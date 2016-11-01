EX-MISS SD 2ND PRINCESS SCOOPS BEAUTY AWARD IN SA

MBABANE – Beauty is best when brains compliment it and ex Miss Swaziland second princess, Chazile Dlamini has lived up to that statement.



Dlamini’s Spiffy Nails business that she operates in South Africa has put her in the spotlight and has also landed her an award for being the best nail technician in Mpumalanga.

The ex beauty was nominated for Female Leading Entrepreneur, Nail Technician and the most trendsetting beautician at the Sunrise Women’s Awards, which has 23 categories of nominees.



Former Miss Hazyview, South Africa has initiated the Sunrise Women’s Awards in a quest to celebrate the positive roles that young women play in their communities.

The 22-year-old beauty queen believes the awards have given many women of substance a platform to even do more for their communities.



Empower



According to Nothando Makhubuse, there is a need to empower women so they can continue to impact positively on their communities and surroundings.

Chazile is a young woman entrepreneur who looked at creating employment in the ever changing economic times and saw a gap in the market for nail technicians, as a lot of women in the current days are trendy with nail art.

The Sunrise Women Awards are a new venture and will be running for the first time this year. The awards recognise the effort and hard work women put into trying to make their businesses a success.



“Women and men alike aspire to be beautiful or unique and I am a brand that aspires to innovate, create and modify existing brands in the beauty industry through nail, lash and make-up artistry.”

Dlamini said, in explaining how she is different from the other nominees she is up against for the awards.

She is the owner and ambassador of Spiffy Nails, a self created brand that operates in Witbank with aspirations of new branches countrywide.



Created



She has created employment among self destructing youth who have challenges of employment after they graduate.

Dlamini who is now based and settled in South Africa explained how she couldn’t believe that she won an award despite the fact that she was still new in the market.