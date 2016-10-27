E360 000 SCHOLARSHIP FOR MISS CULTURAL HERITAGE

The 15 Miss Cultural Heritage 2016/17 contestants who are vying for this year’s crown.

MBABANE – A car loses value the moment it leaves the garage but education lasts one for a lifetime.



It is for this reason that The Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) has decided that this year’s Miss Cultural Heritage 2016/2017 winner and her princess will get scholarships worth over E 360 000.



It has always been a norm that the fairest of them all in the country’s beauty pageant walks away with a car but organisers are on a quest to teach the youth the value of education.



The scholarship comes courtesy of AMADI Institution and Macmillan through Mananga College.

The pageant’s overall winner will be allowed to do two diplomas of her own choice. The first one will be sponsored by AMADI Institution while the other one will be sponsored by Macmillan.



The scholarship is among the main prizes to be given to the winners on the finale event. Also benefitting will be the first and the second princess who will also be offered and opportunity to pursue their studies.



Confirming the prizes was Stanley Dlamini, the Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dlamini said in the past it has always been known that the winner takes a brand new car home but this year they have taken a different dimension and that is of empowering the queens through education.



“We would like to thank AMADI and Macmillan for affording the queens the opportunity of pursuing their studies.

For us education comes first, and it’s time we instil that in the youth through their beauty ambassadors. A car looses value but education does not and one can never say they have learnt it all,” he said.