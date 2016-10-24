SURPRISE WINNERS AT 1ST SWAZI HIP HOP AWARDS

MATSAPHA - It is not every day that the local music industry gets to see an awards show dedicated specifically to the hip hop genre and on Saturday night, history was made as local hip hop artists and producers got to walk away with different awards on the night.



The event that was supposed to have started at 6pm ended up being shifted to start at around 9pm with only 300 people attending the first ever show.

The awards were aimed at recognising Swaziland’s hip hop excellence, with the purpose of honouring the acts, individuals and brands that contribute to the enrichment of the genre through the different elements of hip hop.



Everyone on the voting roll already had an idea of who was going to walk away with an award on the night as the voting results were made public for everyone to see and the top five nominees announced.

These were The Krakenz on 1 100 votes, Illa Penboy, who on the night won himself an award, amassed 1 092 votes, Young Barbie got 625 votes, S’Khubash had 467 and King Terry bagged of total of 451 votes.

There was a voting system that was used for the past two months towards making sure that the public had a chance to vote for their best artists.



Fans had to sms their favourite artists voting code and also go on social media to vote.

Surprisingly the winners announced were not as per the votes log that had been on the SHHA’s social media digital page.

The best lyricist award went to 80 Script, while on the voting board fellow rapper Summerson was in the lead with 1 241 votes and 80 Script only had 57 votes.



The Best Hustler Award went to KrTC who got 22 votes, while again Summerson was in the lead on the voting board with 1 098 votes. Furthermore, Best Group went to Prodigal Sons, who sat on 3 649 votes, while Double Punch was also in the lead with 9 278 votes.

They were further robbed of their shine as they were in the lead with votes under the Best Newcomer of the Year, which was awarded to Lyrical Busta.



Best Producer went to Subjamz, Best Song Lyrics was scooped by Kanga and the most popular artist award went to Lcbizzy, who was dressed by MenzKlub for the night.

Originelle scooped the Best Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year award. Performances on the night came from Flatline, Double Punch, Lisulumane, Young Barbie and Lindrix.

The organiser of the event, Zwakele Mkhonta, explained that the reason most people will feel it was a surprise is because they are only aware of the online results.