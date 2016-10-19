ARTISTS URGED TO SUBMIT FORMS

MBABANE – It is advisable that you grab an opportunity with both hands while it still exists because it won’t always be there, and local artists are advised to hand over their MTN Bushfire artist application forms before October 31.



The MTN Bushfire Festival 2017, is set for May 26-28 and the organising team announced the launch of its application process for candidates interested in participating in this celebrated event, in July 2016.



The application process comes to a close this month end. Named as one of the top seven African festivals you really have to see’ by CNN and as the ‘top African festival’ by BBC, every artist wants to grace this stage.

MTN BUSHFIRE and House on Fire Marketing Manager Neto Dlamini, advised all artists who want to be part of the 2017 world festival to submit all their documentation.



“Artists should get online on www.bush-fire.com and fill in the required information. All applications will close on October 31 and none will be considered after. We want the best line-up for what has become Swaziland’s shining festival recognised worldwide,” said Dlamini.



Experience



Each year a multi-generational global community of more than 26 000, ‘Bring their fire’ to the scenic farmlands of the Malkerns Valley to experience the three-day event.



The ‘Bring your fire’ call to action is a unique concept to the MTN BUSHFIRE Festival and every year the initiative presents a creative programming of workshops, discussions, art exhibitions and guest speakers creating a platform for conversation and debate, to better understand the issues surrounding Africans from community level challenges to global concerns.