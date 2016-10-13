SWAZI FILM ‘SHADOW OF DEATH’ IN UKRAINE

MBABANE – Swazis are raising the national flag high internationally as their craft is highly appreciated by foreign citizens.



These days in movies, the fine details of location, music, instrumentation and sound design are very vital when working on producing a film that will shake up the film industry. These are the elements that Fish Entertainment has displayed while shooting their first ever movie project.



Mbongiseni Msibi, the founder of Fish Entertainment said he was thrilled about the fact that the film Shadow of Death was successfully launched and screened in Ukraine, and that the feedback he has been getting has been positive.



Msibi is a student in Ukraine who is studying medicine and is running Fish Entertainment from there. He has recruited locals to feature in the film as he was in the country to shoot it. The film was shot at Sidwashini, Mbabane. The film debuted on October 10 in the Ukraine and over 300 people which include Swazi students attended.



Shadow of Death is about two brothers who have lost their parents and they become orphans. The brothers decide to go and try their luck by finding employment in town as they now have to be the sole providers. The younger brother ends up associating himself with the wrong crew which is involved in alcohol and drugs, which ends up being a problem for him as this endangers his life.



The scope of the film is aimed at educating the youth that there is life beyond shortcuts. It also encourages them to better their lives through legitimate avenues, and this is showed through the elder brother’s character which works hard trying to find jobs and ends up working at a salon to try and provide for himself.



Fish Entertainment actors range from the ages of 18 years to 28 years and they are all Swazi. The shooting of the film was done in Pigg’s Peak and the newly appointed Miss Pigg’s Peak will make her acting début in the film.