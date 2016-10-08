CEBISA: THE NO. 1FOREX BOY

If you believe that Forex trading is an activity that is based in UK, Canada and USA for instance, you are wrong.



As a matter of fact, the foreign currency exchange market is determined to make it locally as it offers numerous options for trading for everyone and for every country with the eventual restrictions that are taken on national base.



You may not believe it, but Forex brokers in Swaziland and South Africa, for example, have gained big popularity these days.

Moreover, Forex brokers in the country will definitely increase their numbers soon, because citizens from here are soon finding trading as attractive as other people from other countries.



By the way, up to now there are numerous Forex brokers in the kingdom and you will miss a lot if you do not discover them soon.

Today Gcwala interviews one of the few brokers in the kingdom.

Cebisa Gama is a young male born and raised in Mbabane, who is the eldest of two and has attended his formal schooling at St Mark’s Primary school. He then proceeded to Sitsembiso Sebunye High School (Bahai).



For his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Gama relocated to South Africa where he was submitted at the Midrand Graduate Institute in Johannesburg.

As I conduct the interview, Cebisa reveals the fact that he is a God centered individual who is very nomadic and believes seeing and exploring new places expands his mindset and character.



“I am an adventurous person who values family, friends and serving others where my capacity allows me to. What most people probably do not know about me is that I’m approachable, hard working when it’s time for work, and play hard when it’s time to play,” he says.



As a journalist, it is my duty to understand fully the background of what every interviewee does, so to present it in simpler terms as possible to you guys. But the whole concept of Forex trading seems to confuse me a bit, so I decide to throw some questions that would shed some light, thus my questions start pouring in and this is how the rest of the conversation went...



How did you venture into Forex? And what have been your inspirations?

Curiosity got me to venture into forex. My interest developed in 2008 when I was interested in finding out what had caused the Lehman Brothers bank in the United States to undergo bankruptcy while Warren Buffet invested some US$5 billion into Goldman Sachs (an American institutional investment firm), in an economy said to have been undergoing recession at the time. What has inspired me to pursue this route was the fact that one can make money during an economic recession, times of economic growth or stagnant economic climate.



Take us through your experience of being in the industry?

I’ve had an exciting learning experience, from being mentored by experienced traders at the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) to networking with traders in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Being one of the youngest in the field has only shown me that in as much as I’ve come this far, the road ahead is still a long stretch and I’m prepared to go the extra mile.



Me and you both know that not a lot of people know what this industry is about; would you please simplify it for the readers so they get to understand what exactly that you do?

Basically retail forex trading is speculating or predicting price moves between two currencies, make your investment and gain profit thereof. For instance, if our current Dollar/Lilangeni exchange rate is E13.70 and we anticipate the Dollar to gain strength and make a move up to E13.75, we would buy the Dollar based on the amount of capital we are willing to risk, the number of units of the Dollar we are willing to buy and we make our profit from that move. The inverse is also true if we are expecting the exchange rate to move from E13.70 to E13.65. We execute these transactions via regulated brokers so we do not have to hold the physical currency at the time of trade.



What has been your highlight in this career so far?

My most rewarding experience to date was back in June this year when the citizens of Britain voted their country out of the European Union. The markets were very volatile and that day was likened to the market crash of 1929.



What are your future plans?

My future plans are to empower as many people as possible in our continent because we believe if we have a lot of people who are smart investors, smart economies will emerge in the continent.



Since you have been in the business, you get to attend seminars where you meet different people. How has been the attention so far?

The attention has been overwhelming but good to say the least. I’ve been getting a lot of enquiries from people wanting to know more about forex, learn about it as well as start trading. I’ve also been asked on numerous occasions as to what my prized possessions are lol.



You have a seminar later on in the afternoon today at Sibane Hotel, how have you managed to organise such an event?

Putting together the seminar has also been an exciting process as people have expressed interest in wanting to attend the presentation to be rendered this afternoon. Also working with a dedicated team which shares the same passion and vision as you has made things a lot easier. The main reason for us having the seminar in Swaziland is to introduce the industry to those interested in it, sharing on what it takes to make it as well as increasing our people’s capacity in the area of investment because we believe that if a nation has more enlightened people on investment matters, then we will have a thriving economy by the time we get to the year 2022 and beyond, as smarter investment decisions and investments will be made



You’re known as the #1SwaziForexBoy, how did that name come about?

The name #1SwaziForexBoy came about when I was in Johannesburg with a couple of fellow traders. We were doing our usual market analysis and they were impressed with the way I explained my predictions to them, then one of them gave me that name. I’ve since adopted it.



Describe a day in your field of work?

My day is pretty simple and flexible since the forex market is a 24-hour industry. I usually start my day at 8am by doing my market analysis, identify opportunities in the marketplace my trade orders and go about pursuing other agendas for that particular day. Depending on how busy my other activities are, I’d place more trades in the course of the day or at night and wake up the following day to check how much profit I’ve made and repeat the cycle.