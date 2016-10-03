FULL HOUSE AT REDEMPTION STORY LIVE RECORDING

A section of the crowd that attended the recording.

EZULWINI - Heavens opened and showers of blessings anointed the Redemption Story Live DVD and CD recording on Saturday night.



Gospel music lovers filled the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre to capacity as they all wanted to witness the Redemption Story live DVD and CD recording.



The recording saw over 500 music lovers braving the cold weather to be part of the five-hour show.

Indeed they were not disappointed as Redemption Story made sure that everyone was in a worshipping and praise-spirit train. The group under the guidance of Inkhosikati LaMbikiza was well-prepared for the recording as it gave two sets singing 20 songs in total.

After rehearsing for over three months, the choir had only one mission; to give the best performance and that is exactly what they did.



The recording started just after 8pm and lasted until midnight with the energetic choir members giving out their best.

Music lovers were on their toes throughout the show as the performance was top-notch.

Among the songs that were a hit on the night, is the one titled ‘Yekumusa’, led by Bafundisiwe Mavuso.



This is one song that saw the music lovers being ushered to heaven, as they began to pray in unison.

They loved the song so much that they asked her to sing it again.



Each time the audience wanted an echo, Thulani Ntshangase, the choir conductor, made it a point that he gave the fans what they wanted. Also winning the hearts of most fans was the song titled ‘Umfula Wenkhatimulo’, a song led by Sisekelo Nkosi. Most of the music lovers mentioned that they enjoyed the show, adding that Redemption Story proved that Swazi were talented. They mentioned that they are hoping that the choir will launch the album in a similar way in the near future.