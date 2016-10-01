YOUNG BUBBLY AND THE PERFECT HOST

Bianca Coster is a mixture of Swazi, Zulu and Portuguese. She is the last born child of four and was raised by both her parents who she says are present in her life and super supportive.



The MC and aspiring television presenter did her primary schooling in the country and later went to South Africa where she took up high school and now tertiary.

“I would say that I am truly a simple girl. My life is literally set up with school and work and I honestly love every second of it.



Exciting



‘‘I spend most of my time looking up ways to improve those two aspects of my life constantly. We only get one chance at this life thing and I’m really just trying to make my life story the most exciting and inspiring,” Coster says.



The Hipnotik MC believes that from childhood one knows what they truly want to become and since she was a child she confesses that she loved dancing, “I was very bubbly and talkative and would always insist on participating in school activities. From that I knew that hey, I want to do this for a living, I want to be an entertainer!”



I then proceed to ask her what has been her highlight for the year and she tells us it has to be hosting the Hipnotik Festival alongside Scoop. The conversation keeps going and the more I’m chilling with this bubbly young lady I am realising that there is more to her than just her pretty face.



Coster tells me that if something seems tough, no matter how big or small it is, she literally just say a short prayer in her head and move on because life has a funny way of making things work out eventually, and that has helped her face a number of challenges that she has been facing trying to mark her way into the entertainment industry.



Focusing



“At the moment I am focusing on trying to complete this BA degree in humanities at the University of Johannesburg and expand my personal brand when it comes to be an entertainer.”

The MC part of her brand she actually discovered in high school. She was given a lot of leadership positions and with those came public speaking. Coster says that she was required to speak to the toughest and most difficult audience in life (teenagers). “The experience came with its challenges of course but I loved it! I knew from then that this is what I wanted to do. I want to speak and get paid for it.

I also talk a lot so yeah lol.”

Looking at how after she was hosting the Hipnotik Festival, her social media followers have grown and I ask her how she handles fame. “I show the world what I want the world to see. If it’s private it will be just that, private! No traces of it will be seen on social media.”

Most of Bianca’s influences are world renowned successful men but at the moment she is all out for Bonang Matheba and Beyoncé.



“With Bonang, I am inspired by her strength of character and focus. She has been called all sorts of things but she continues to get this money! So that’s admirable.

‘‘Beyoncé on the other hand has insane work ethic which I love, and her ability to stay true to herself and not try to fit in is cool.

I also love her no nonsense attitude! Currently I am working towards getting onto television and radio. I am also hoping to start visiting schools and giving power talks to children.”



Bianca’s message to the youth: Be yourself; realise that what you are & have is enough! It’s sad to see how gorgeous young ladies gamble with their lives these days. You only live once.

When you can truly, fundamentally understand the depth of that sentence you’ll begin to treat life like the precious jewel it is. Also, it is extremely vital that you watch your company. Personalities and traits rub on naturally whether you admit it or not, you are the company you keep! Lastly, take care of your mind. Your mind is the master of your body, if you’re not in control of your mind you’re not in control of your actions!