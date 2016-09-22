MSHIKISHI’S TINKHUNDLA SONG TRENDS INTERNATIONALLY

MBABANE – Mbaqanga music legend Mshikishi Mndzebele loves the country’s governing system so much he has composed a song about Tinkhundla.



The song’s lyrics talk about the beauty of the country’s governing system ‘Tinkhunda’, and has received a lot of attention from international radio stations.

This is one song that has put Mshikishi on the South African music radar in 20 years of his musical career.



The song is titled ‘Monarchial Democracy’ and is contained in Mshikishi’s latest album titled ‘Overtime’.

Mshikishi explains about the beauty of the ‘Tinkhudla’ system, saying even other leaders should copy His Majesty King Mswati III’s leadership skills.



On the song he further warns Swazis to stick to the Monarchical Democracy leadership style, adding that in as far as he is concerned it was good for the Swazi people. He adds that most leaders from other countries have noted that Swazis were doing the right thing, urging them to continue believing in this leadership.



Asked about the song, he mentioned that at the age of 61, he still believes in this system and it was one of the reasons why he thought through a song, he should remind Swazis to stick to their roots,values and culture. “Tinkhudla system is nothing but the best, on the song I am just reminding people that the system we are using in the country is a good one, especially because even others from outside the country have realised the peace we live in,” he said. He called upon every Swazi to get a copy of the album and listen to the song so to understand why he believes Swazis are doing the right thing by sticking to this system.