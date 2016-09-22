INKHOSIKATI LAMBIKIZA IN STUDIO, WITH REDEMPTION STORY

Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMbikiza leading the Redemption Story during the Rehearsals held in Manzini on Wednesday night. (Pic: Nhlanhla Mathunjwa)

MANZINI – Inkhosikati LaMbikiza is more than ready for the upcoming Redemption Story Recording, this was evident as she was in studio on Tuesday night.



Her Royal Highness who is the choir’s patron started rehearsing with the choir on Tuesday, to ensure that every choir member understands each songs rhymes in harmony.

One of the songs she will be singing with Redemption Story is titled ‘Siyakhothama’.



During the rehearsal, the choristers responded well as they took instructions from the Inkhosikati about how they can utilise their voices.

They spent about 45 minutes rehearsing each song, starting from 8pm until just after 11pm and the choir members were excited to be singing with the Inkhosikati.



From time to time, she would teach the choristers some of the song dynamics, from how best to use alto voices and tenors to create a unique sound. Thulani Ntshangase, the choir’s conductor said the choristers were very excited to be part of the project, especially knowing that Inkhosikati LaMbikiza will be on stage with them.



“This is an exciting moment for the choristers. As you can see they are geared up for the recording and they are all looking forward to the night,” he said. He encouraged the public to come in their numbers, adding this would be one show that is going to meet international standards in terms of production.

“As you can see, the choristers are working hard and by next week, they will be ready to give their best on the night,” he said.