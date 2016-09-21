ACASWA BANS ALL PRIVATE SHOWS

MBABANE – In trying to ensure that the Swaziland Gospel Music Award’s 2nd Edition are a success, ACASWA has since suspended all gospel shows on the week of the awards.



Artists have been told to make sure that there are no shows on the second week of December as they do not want anything that would disturb the success of the awards.

These are dates between December 3-10, 2016. Every artist has been asked to not schedule any show on or between this dates.



Launched



The awards that were launched on Monday are scheduled for December 10 at the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre.

Gospel artists have 22 categories to take part in and the nominees will be unveiled during the corporate launch to be held on September 20.

Zakhele Ginindza said one way of artists support towards this project would be for them not to host shows on the week of the awards.



“The association will be hosting the awards and we are proud to say that they will be held on December 10 and the Royal Swazi Spa Convention Centre,” he said.

He noted that by suspending all gospel activities on the week of the awards was one way of making sure that all artists attend the ceremony.

“We do not expect any artists to host shows on the week and the weekend of the awards.



Planned



‘‘This is a national event and therefore, we expect all artists to be part of the event. After the awards, artists can then continue with their planned events,” he said.

Also urging artists to make sure they participate was Ronnie Dlamini, the association’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) who mentioned that it was important for artists to support the awards.



“This is their initiative and we want it to be known that for the awards to be a success, there should be no event on the week leading to the awarding ceremony,” he said.