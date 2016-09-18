TRUE BEAUTY WITH PURPOSE

About Miss Swaziland First Princess ...



I am Zethu Tiffany Manana and I grew up in Matsapha with my five siblings.

Both my parents are still alive and I am grateful for that. I currently live with my dad as my mum recently moved to England.



If I could change one thing in the world …



I would slow the rate of corruption in our world. I believe most people aren’t succeeding because people in high places are suppressing job opportunities and letting people live way below minimum wage.



Happiness, success is …

Happiness and success is achieving most of your goals, finding the positives in every situation, living each day to the fullest and being surrounded by the people you love and who love you back.



Being a woman is ...

Being a nurturer, a care-giver, a true leader, being strong and fearless; it is being selfless and whole-heartedly taking care of the next person.



My plans to contribute to society as first princess …

Being the bookworm that I am, I would love to donate both fiction and non-fiction books to primary schools that do not have access to them.



What I learnt during the competition …

I learnt how to stand up for myself, that everything is not all sugar n spice and I also learnt that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.



Memorable moments in the Miss SD journey ...

It would have to be at the boot camp where I bonded with the girls.



Most inspiring celebrity …

It would have to be John Grisham, my favourite writer ... I am obsessed with his work. I would take him to see my personal collection of his books and get him to sign them for me. We would spend the day talking about where the inspiration for writing each novel came from.



Role of the youth today ...

The youth play a paramount role as they are the anchor on which Swaziland’s future depends. They are the ones who’ll lead our country to 2022.



My greatest strength …

I am a go-getter and I fight tooth and nail to get what I want, I never settle for mediocrity and I am able to blindside all negative thoughts and talks.



Being the youngest contestant …

I had a bit of a phase where I had a few insecurities but I was able to confront and deal with them. I am currently battling with negative talks from some people about joining the pageant but I guess it’s just jealousy.

Currently, people think that I am too young for the pageant as I am 17 years at the moment. Well, I will be turning 18 soon and my father fully supports me with the decision I have made because he knows that I am intelligent and work hard, so I have got this! Hehehe. One thing people should know is that school is important to me and I would never jeopardise my education. I will always cherish and honour the first princess titled.