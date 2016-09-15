80 SCRIPT GRACES FIRST COVER OF ‘THIRTY 2B’

MBABANE - Local hip hop artists are claiming their territory in the music game and this has given birth to the first ever local hip hop online magazine.



Thirty 2B is an online magazine founded by five Swazi males who love the hip hop culture. It is handled by Nkululeko J Mthethwa who is the Chief Executive Officer, Mkhuleko Qwabe the Graphics Design Manager, Sizwe M Mamba Music Compiler and Nhlanhla Maziya who is the Marketing Manager.



In the drive to promote hip hop culture in the country, it gives local musicians the platform to showcase their new musical projects and also get to report on other news related to the hip hop entertainment scene. It consist of 80 per cent Swazi hip hop content, 10 per cent African content and 10 per cent content from the rest of the world.



The first issue of the magazine has content of Swazi rap ciphers, Mark Swag, Mine 09, DJ Stitch and KrTc of Hip Hop, who gets to share his experiences while he was in Washington DC.



80 Script who graces the cover, talks about his successful journey towards being one of the most celebrated artists in the country and also about his upcoming projects which include his upcoming ‘The Soiree’ solo event to be held at the Convention Centre September 30.



The magazine can be accessed on http://www.datafilehost.net/d/1oLJMkT7yJ.





