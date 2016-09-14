‘HILARIOUS QUEENS’ FOR COMEDY NIGHT

MBABANE – The first Breast Awareness female comedy show dabbed ‘Hilarious Queens’ will be hosted on October 21, 2016.



The show organised by MD Events is a combination of women empowerment and Breast Cancer awareness, which is a critical issue currently affecting most women all over the world.



The comedy show is another platform for women to demonstrate to the nation that they are capable of pulling off a night of laughter just like their male counterparts within the comedy industry.



On the night the audience will be kept entertained by the local hilarious comedy queen Mandy Ginindza, who was introduced to the comedy industry in 2015. Ginindza was part of the comedy knockout show which took place earlier this year.

Ginindza will be sharing the stage with Enigma who is known as the queen of comedy in Botswana.



Enigma who is an international multi-talented comedian is also known for her ability to fuse her jokes with her hip hop beats. This will be the third time for her to visit the Kingdom of Swaziland, and she had this to say, “The audience can expect the best of Enigma as the last two shows in Swaziland were spectacular and the third show should be a charm.”



The comedy queens are ready to set the stage on fire as they promise that the audience will be in stitches throughout the hilarious night which will take place at the Mbabane Theatre Club on October 21, 2016.



The show is scheduled to start at 7 pm. The tickets for the show are now available at all Nando’s outlets and cost E50.