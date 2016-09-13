MISS SWAZILAND TENDER OPEN

Miss Swaziland 2016/2017 Linda Hutchinson flanked by her First Princess Zethu Manana (R) and Second Princess Baby Mthimkhulu after their crowning last month.

MBABANE – After setting the standards high according to the organisers of the recently held Miss Swaziland Beauty Pageant, Pageant SD has since outsourced the directorship of the pageant to the public.



Any person or company interested in directing the country’s biggest pageant can forward proposals to the Pageant SD Committee or the Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC).

Pageant SD has not only outsourced the Miss Swaziland Beauty Pageant but all the pageants including Miss Teen, Miss Deaf and Mr Swaziland are up for grabs.



Those who are interested have only been given a month to submit their proposals which will be looked at by Pageant SD and SNCAC.

This year’s Miss Swaziland Beauty Pageant was conducted by Pageant SD committee, and according to committee member Catrien Potgieter, it was their first and last.



“As a committee our aim was to teach others how to organise a world class pageant, so we will see Miss Swaziland 2016 till the end as she goes to Miss World but after that a new committee must take over. The person who will be given the licence of running any of the pageants next year is expected to follow the international standards we feel we have set.”



Those who are interested only have between today and Otober 12 , 2016 to submit their proposals. “We cannot extend the deadline for too long as those who will show interest need to have enough time,” she said.



Maintained



She noted that Pageant SD will be there to see to it that the pageant’s standards are maintained.

“The most important thing is to follow the standards. The reason why we did Miss Swaziland this year was because we wanted to set the standards. The standards are there and it is for the next director to improve,” she said.