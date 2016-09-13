LINDRIX DROPS SINGLE ABOUT HIP HOP AWARDS

MBABANE – In the build- up to what will be the first awards to honour hip hop artists in the country, artists of this genre are composing new tracks.



Linda Maziya, otherwise known as Lindrix has had his fair share of success within the hip hop industry as his single ‘Nguwe Lonemandla’ scooped the number one spot on the SBIS Top 20 charts.



Played



The single has also been played on South African radio stations such as Ligwalagwala FM and Metro FM.

Maziya recently released a song dubbed ‘SD Hip Hop Awards’ which has impressed the Swaziland Hip Hop Awards’ Manager, Zwelakhe Mkhonta who in showing his appreciation for the rapper by giving him the opportunity to be part of the performers during the awards.



“I sent the song to Mkhonta, who gave me positive feedback about it and told me that he is impressed and I should submit it to SBIS so that other hip hop lovers can listen to it,” Maziya said.



Downloads



Lindrix’s current released track titled ‘Marry Me’ has received 4 000 downloads in a period of two days from data file host website.

The song dedicated to the hip hop awards is set to make a debut on local radio stations before the end of this week.