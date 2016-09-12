YOUNG READY FOR NEW CHALLENGES

(At Mabovini)



MANKAYANE – It was Ethan Young’s last race in the 60km as he will now go for the classic, which is 100km.

The 19-year-old said it was now time to improve and move forward.



Young finished first in the MTN Khemani Road Cycle Classic after 1:56:45 hours.

“Training in South Africa assisted me a great deal and I’m happy that my performance is improving. I was competing for the last time in the middle races as I will go for the classic in all races. I’m aware that it will be tough at first but I’m confident that I will come top,” he said.



Young said his performance was enhanced by his teammate, Gcina Banda, who finished second.

“We rode together for the better part of the race and I only dashed away towards the end. Working as a team helps,” he said.