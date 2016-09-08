S’FISO NCWANE PAYS FOR FAN’S SCHOOL FEES

Mpumelelo receiving E2 000 from S’fiso Ncwane.

MANZINI- Mpumelelo Makhukhula was all smiles on Monday when part of his school fees were paid by S’fiso Ncwane.



In 2013, Makhukhula who is a gospel music lover and S’fiso Ncwane’s fan, in particular, was promised E2 000 by the South African gospel star. This was after Ncwane had visited the country and during his one-on one photo opportunity with his fans, Makhukhula decided to ask him to assist in topping up his fees.

On Monday, Ncwane kept his promise as he gave Makhukhula the money he had promised. Makhukhula is currently in Form III at Malunge High School.

“At the time, I forgot to give Ncwane my full details and therefore we were unable to communicate, but he remembered me when I came up to greet him after his performance on Sunday.

I had specifically come to see him perform at the Trade Fair Gospel Sunday and when he saw me he immediately remembered my face,” said an excited Makhukhula.



Not only did he receive the E2 000 he had initially asked for, but he has also been promised continuous support as he continues with his education.

Ncwane said Makhukhula is allowed to personally call him whenever he has challenges with his education fees so he can receive the necessary help.



The formal presentation was held at Makhukhula’s home at KaKhoza. Ncwane made arrangements to meet with Makhukhula after his performance on Sunday at the Mavuso Trade Centre.

“It may have been three years ago, but I remembered the young man who had the courage to ask for my help. I might have been too busy with my fans that day as I was signing autographs and we did not exchange contact details, but here we are today,” said Ncwane.



Ncwane also gave Makhukhula a copy of his latest album titled ‘Wethembekile Baba’ which he said he should make sure he listens to it as the words are a living testimony to what has happened. “It’s been three years, but we have found each other, this is the work of God. At last I have kept my promise and this is an exciting moment for me,” he said.









