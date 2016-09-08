OLD MUTUAL CHORAL ORDER RELEASED

MBABANE – His Majesty’s Correctional Services Choir will be the first on stage during this year’s Old Mutual Choral Music Festival’s eliminations.



This is according to the order of performances released by the Swaziland National Choral Music Association (SNCMA).

The eliminations are scheduled for September 25 at Esibayeni Lodge. His Majesty’s Correctional Services Choir will be competing against four choirs and they are Royal Swaziland Police Choir, Sweet Sounds, Manzini Choir and Mbabane Methodist Church Choir.



Bheki Maziya, SNCMA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) said choirs look ready for the competition.

“We have been visiting the choirs and I must say we are certainly happy with the progress and it is clear that we are going to witness nothing but the best competition,” he said.

He added that the choirs have already been given the order of performances and they are all certain that they will do well during the competition.



“On the standard section, we will see Lobamba Choral Choir being the first choir to be on stage. The order of performance looks exciting,” he said.

He urged all choral music lovers to come in their numbers for the competition, as their support is needed.



Maziya noted that they are also expecting visitors from other countries since Swaziland was known to have the best singers when it comes to choral music.