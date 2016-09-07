SOUND GLITCHES

MANZINI – Gospel artists were almost let down by the poor sound system during the last gig of this year’s Swaziland International Trade Fair Show (SITF).



About 2000 gospel fanatics attended the last Gospel Sunday held and filled up most of the the Mavuso Trade Fair stadium seats, while performances went on at the stage. However, as soon as Mathuba Gumedze took onto the stage, the crowd jumped on their feet to come closer to the main stage and cheer for the gospel singer as he was performing. Gumedze invited his twin brother to join him on stage and he stole the show with his perfect high pitched vocals. It was not long before another gospel star, Phetsile Masilela, also delivered a performance that kept the crowd dancing on the stadium lawn, as she would now and again challenge some gospel music lovers to jump on stage with her and dance to the groovy melodic grooves she was churning out.



As the MCs Zodwa Twala and Tjovitjo called on NACA winner, Linda Dlamini for his performance, Skhumbuzo Shongwe who is his manager was invited on stage by the MC’s to welcome his artist.

Shongwe had the crowd in stitchesif laughter as he imitated his father Bishop Nash Shongwe , asking the crowd of gospel lovers if they had rural chicken with them as offering, “Inkhona yini inkhunkhu yasemakhaya yebazalwane sitonikela,” he asked.

After almost 45 minutes of an electrifying performance by Linda, it took about 20 minutes for the sound engineers to put together the sound as it was starting to have static glitches. Banele Dlamini jumped on stage after Linda , and just as the crowd was screaming and cheering for her as she warmed up to her performance it was abruptly cut short as the sound system went dead silent.



Singers



This did not pull down the singers spirits though as she continued performing an acapella version of her song ‘Intando’ with the crowd singing along with her. After realising that it was taking a long time that anticipated to fix the sound, she then gave out free CDs to the crowd and decided to exit the stage. The crowd remained calm and sang Sifiso Ncwane’s famous song, ‘Konkhe kulungile’, meaning that everything is ok to try and keep the fun momentum going.

It took about an hour and half to fix the sound problems, it was discovered that the main mixer had burnt and therefore a new one had to be installed in order to get good sound again .After the new mixer was installed the show finally flowed, with impressive performances and energetic dance moves by South African gospel group, Tshwane Gospel group.



Mduduzi Nezinceku Zemagawugawu also took on the stage, leaving gospel fanatics sweating as they danced up a storm to the sound of Gawuzela’s performances on stage.

They were followed by South Africa’s Thobekile, a gospel singer from Durban, who took over the stage and also displayed her fair share of dance styles and deep vocal control. It was then that the crowd noticed Sifiso Ncwane’s branded transport that some of them neglected the ongoing performances and ran towards the branded fleet of kombis to take pictures with Ncwane.