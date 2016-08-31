SHEKINAH MOTSA A WONDER TO WATCH

(ABOVE) Shekinah Motsa seems to be showing her fans how to dance for the song. (RIGHT) South African Saxophone player Denzil Erasmus backs the singer as they perform a song titled ‘Ngifuna Wena’.

MBABANE – She may be new as a solo gospel artist but Shekinah Motsa managed the fill up Sibane Hotel Hall.



This was during her intimate show held on Saturday night.

Motsa who is signed under Leserato Events gave two sets of praise and worship melodies which left gospel music lovers wanting more.

The artist who currently fellowships at the Jesus Calls Worship Centre was a marvel to watch as she sang songs that lifted the spirits of the over 300 people who attended the show.

The show started just after 7pm and the hall was already half full.



First to set the tone high during the show was a group known as Unitone. The a cappella group left those who attended entertained with their harmonious vocal melodies.

Before Motsa went on stage, there were other artists who performed and these were Nhlakanipho Dlamini, Mnqobi Maseko, Nontobeko Mabundza, Sebenele Maseko and Sphindzile Maseko.

All these artists seemed to have prepared well for the show as they were at their best.



Motsa then took the stage and sang various worship and praise songs.

Her first set was filled with worship songs while her second set had mostly praise songs.

Some of those interviewed after the show said they were impressed with her performance and mentioned that they were looking forward to her first album.