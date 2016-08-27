SHIFTING THE BALANCE OF POWER!

Whether it’s for freedom, adventure, spiritual experience, confidence, independence, or community, women are taking to motorcycles with an increased voracity.

I had the most eventful time of my life while trying to gather information about why women are now into bikes and eager to ride too.



Today I thought it would be fun to share with you guys what I have learnt and discovered about women who ride.

My beautiful women riders who were willing to let us use their pictures for today’s cover are local women who have found the strength to ride, and be part of this male dominated industry.

These are cousins, Claudia Ramos and Barbara Jarvis, both Swazis who are so excited about this long weekend’s rally festivities.



For many female riders, mastering a motorcycle has served as a catalyst for other long-awaited life changes.

While their riding is at an all-time high, women on motorcycles are nothing new. They have been riding longer than they have been voting. Nonetheless, there are a lot more of them now. Women are one of the fastest growing demographics in the power sports industry.



Personal experience has taught a lot of female bikers that an increasing number of baby boomers are getting licences and bikes - a desire they can completely relate to. Many women say that there’s nothing they do that makes them feel more young and alive than riding a motorcycle. It’s no secret why more women have come to love an activity their male counterparts have enjoyed for years. The appeal is much the same for all riders.

Why More Women are Riding Motorcycles and How that’s Driving Change



Freedom



The freedom and the pure adrenaline rush women feel when they are in control of such a beautiful machine makes them feel like they are on top of the world, and they can do anything they want with their lives.



Independence



The power and the authority that comes with owning and controlling a motorcycle makes one think that they have independence towards their lives and they are more subjected to do what would please them and make them happy.



Adventure

A lot of women always want to ride but never think they would be fit enough to do it. However once they get the chance to do so, they don’t want to look back because they are now getting obsessed with the whole idea of wanting to own and ride a bike.



To Conquer Fears

The fear of riding for most women is almost paralysing, but they soon overcame it and now wonder what took so long. The excitement and drive hasn’t gone unnoticed in many as they have started riding.



Community

While riding is often about independence, riders appreciate the community aspect. As I close off my little research about women bikers, I am grateful to Redtail Production for the beautiful pictures of these two beautiful local women riders.