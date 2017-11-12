COMPENSATION DELAY TO STALL SIKHUPHE CITY

SIKHUPHE – Playing hard ball with government is what residents of Malindza have decided to do as they demand compensation for the effects of the construction of the King Mswati III International Airport.



The residents have resolved that their only option was to stop the proposed Sikhuphe City – a project touted as one of the key infrastructures towards attaining First World Status by 2022.



An ace up the sleeves of the residents has been to convince a group of 10 homesteads, which have been identified by government to give way for the first phase of the proposed city’s construction, to resist resettlement plans unless an attractive offer is put on the table. Not only that, the 10 homesteads have been urged not to give in until the about 180 other homesteads receive their compensation for giving way to the KMIII Airport construction.



Majahonkhe Fakudze, who is Chairman of the Malindza Residents’ Committee, was emphatic in stating that they would not allow any further developments aligned with KMIII Airport until they are paid what is due to them.



“We are determined to stop any development that is brought here; we are even prepared to die. If death comes, so be it. We have all agreed to this decision. We are four groups, with four chairpersons and we have told ourselves that if it calls for us to die then we will die so that our pending concerns are addressed instead of projects being brought here yet we do not benefit or get any assistance. There is no project that will take place here while we’re here unless they shoot us dead. They can then proceed with whatever project once we’re dead,” Fakudze said.