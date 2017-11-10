E25M MONTIGNY-TDM TRANSACTION BRINGS 200 JOBS

MBABANE – Montigny Investments – one of the largest privately owned timber companies in Southern Africa, who now officially own 85 per cent shares of South Africa’s door and shelves manufacturer, TDM has invited applications for 200 jobs.



Executive Director Andrew le Roux explained that following receipt of approval to acquire shares at TDM from the Competition Commission they were working around the clock to ensure they were prepared for commencement of operations at their Nhlangano and Bhunya Plants. He said at present, they were exploring efficiency of the machinery at the Pietermaritzburg based company and also finalising specifications of equipment that would have to be procured at local production sites.



“We will be hiring by March 1, 2018. However, artisans and professionals with experience in carpentry can send their applications and curriculum vitae to the Human Resources Department at Bhunya,” said le Roux. He said the applications would be considered as from early next year and candidates would be contacted for further communication in terms of whether their applications had been successful or not.

Montigny owns 85 per cent of TDM while the family that started the business has retained the remaining 15 per cent. The local company paid a combination of debt and equity which made the purchase price to be about E25 million. Montigny said they would be investing a lot in the business that will also secure about 400 jobs in South Africa while creating about 200 jobs in Swaziland. Le Roux said they were confident that the acquisition would bring a lot of manufacturing capacity in the kingdom. It has been explained that about 100 jobs will be created at Montigny in Nhlangano and 100 at the Usuthu- Bhunya operations as manufacturing capacity of TDM gets brought into Swaziland.