BIGGER CHANGES IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

MBABANE – The Construction Industry is set for a major shake-up. The changes will come about as a result of the proposed Construction Industry Council of 2017 which were collated in line with the Construction Industry Act of 2013 (The Act).



According to the draft regulations – currently under public review – the Council ought to maintain a register of projects which shall record the following all construction projects of private individuals for personal use in excess of E150 000, all public projects and private commercial projects and other construction projects as the Council shall deem appropriate irrespective of the value of the project.



“Every contractor shall, 14 days before the commencement of construction works on any project undertaken by such contractor, ensure that the project is registered with the Council for Construction Levy Assessment,” read the draft regulations in part.



It has been precisely stated that every contractor should possess a levy clearance certificate or preliminary certificate before commencement of construction works. “Failure to produce either of the certificates shall result in stoppage of construction works,” it was emphasised.

On the imposition of administrative penalties, it was stated that in line with the provisions of the regulations, CIC may impose penalties as deemed appropriate in respect of any offence committed. In determining the penalties to be imposed, the Council will take into consideration- “the gravity of the offence and any costs related with the investigation of the offence are recouped from the offender; and that the penalty serves to promote compliance and adherence to set standard.”











