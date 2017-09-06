FULL ONLINE REGISTRATION OF COMPANIES COMPLETED

MBABANE – Registering a business at the comfort of your home or office, without engaging the services of an attorney or consultant, has been made possible by government.



Registrar of Companies Msebe Malinga explains that they have completed an online provisional company registration system.

He said after the online company name search and reservation, a person could now proceed to register their companies provisionally online without having them come to the office.



“The provisional certificate to be received soon after completing the online registration can be used to apply for trading licences and any other processes such as applying to standards,” Malinga explained. Malinga mentioned that the provisional certificate received after completing the online registration system would be valid for 21 days. He said within the 21 day period, businesses would be expected to visit their offices to file documentation and receive a certificate of incorporation.



The registrar pointed out that the recent development, yet to be officially launched by the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Jabulani Mabuza, was also intended at improving the country’s rankings in the Ease of Doing Business Report. It should be mentioned that lack of improvements in processes for starting business, getting electricity, poor protection of investors and poor enforcement of contracts resulted in the country regressing by three places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report 2017.The 14th edition of the World Bank Group titled ‘Equal Opportunity For All’ was released on Tuesday afternoon. The global lender’s flagship report ranked Swaziland 111 out of 190 economies.