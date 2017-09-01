GOVT TARGETS E48BN TAX IN 3 YEARS

Mbabane – In the next three years, inclusive of the current 2017/2018 financial year, government intends to collect E48.3 billion in tax revenue.



This sum has been sourced from Swaziland Government estimates from April 1, 2017 to 31 March 2020.

Goods and services including Value Added Tax (VAT), sales tax, fuel tax and licences of mobile telephony services among other taxes, will contribute the largest tranche of E32.9 billion into the country’s coffers.



This could closely be followed by income tax – company tax, graded tax and individuals- which has been projected to contribute about E15.4 billion.



Taxes on property were projected to be the least source of revenue in the next three years as only E147 million was projected from it.

It should, however, be pointed out that these projected figures were made inclusive of policy changes that could be effected by government if enacted into law. Some of the policy changes are contained in the draft Income Tax Amendment Bill of 2017.

The policy changes include, but not limited to, introduction of capital gains tax – where there has been an outcry that there would be no relief for company groups. The Draft Income Tax Amendment Bill of 2017 had also proposed to tax long-term construction projects on estimated profits. The proposed bill stipulated that “long term construction contracts will be taxed on the estimated profit as calculated on commencement of the project. Lower profits or final losses can be carried back, but only to the extent of one year.”



One of the most contended policy changes, which has prompted an outcry reads; “where a person liable for tax has failed to remit the amount payable by that person within the prescribed time, the commissioner may lock up and seal business premises of that person and after that the goods in the business premises shall be deemed to be attached and at the disposal of the commissioner.” In defence of the proposed tax amendments, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Bheki Bhembe’s draft bill was intended at benchmarking the country’s tax laws with the region. He strongly emphasised that the intention was not to affect businesses negatively but rather to improve on compliance.



