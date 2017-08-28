GMO COTTON TO HIT SWAZILAND’S MARKET

MBABANE – The Cotton Board intends to commercialise Bt cotton in Swaziland with the aim of improving farmers livelihood through minimising bollworm infestation and reducing pesticide application related to Lepidoptera species in cotton.



In the application that has been submitted to the Swaziland Environmental Authority it has been mentioned that the foreseen product will improve cotton production in Swaziland through increased yield.

The board said they were looking at improved ginnery throughput that would enhance employment both in the ginnery and textile sector. The release is intended for the 2017/18 planting season and the date of commencement has been extended from October 1 to the last week of December.



The duration will be a period of 10 years only depending on the event or variety viability and farmers requirements.

Training of farmers on management of new cotton has been ongoing for the past five season.



It has been stated that the 2014 and 2016 field trials and demonstration laid sufficient ground for farmers to adopt the technology. Swazi nation land and private farms will be utilised for cotton production.

The size of the site is approximately 3000 hectare of land that would be dependent on technology adoption rate.



All trained farmers will be legible to grow the cotton. The quantities of genetically modified organism or a product to be released is approximately 4000 tons of cotton seed and normal land tillage will be used. “Refuge management remains the only new intervention introduced by the technology. Pesticide handling and use of PPE will be encouraged,” reads the application in part. In terms of post-release treatment of the site; cotton eradication regulation of 1992 will be put into force to manage cotton producing areas.



Techniques foreseen for elimination or inactivation of the genetically modified organism (s) or products thereof at the end of the experiment. It should be mentioned that water bodies may be affected by normal farming practices but no report has been recorded on Bt effect on non-target organist and ecosystem.



The competitive advantage of the genetically modified organism or products in relation to the unmodified recipient or parental organism will be bollworm resistance. Cotton is an Angiosperm plant and sexual reproduction is mode of propagation. It is annual crop species. Seed is the propagating materials.