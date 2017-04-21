HEPTAGON WINS E3.8M NGWENYA ROAD TENDER

MBABANE - Heptagon has been granted the E3.8 million tender for construction of Ngwenya roads and drainage system.



The exact value of the final bid price stands at E3 891 455. 83, a reduction from the initial final opening bid. This was disclosed by Ngwenya Town Board Clerk Phumzile Tshabalala. She disclosed that the five month contract had been signed on April 11, 2017.



Tshabalala explained that the contract description was for construction of Ngwenya roads, draining system and rehabilitation of Atlas Loop Road.

In terms of scope of the contract, it was mentioned that the project entails; “Upgrading Ngwenya Village Road from gravel to bitumen standard, measuring 320 metres including storm water drainages, installation of sleeves for future services and walkways.”



Heptagon will also be expected to construct 710 metres storm water drains on existing roads at Ngwenya Village and resurface the 950 metres Atlas Loop Road.

In the tender results, it was disclosed that Pots Construction closely followed Heptagon in the tender evaluation exercise.

It was stated that Pots’ bid price at tender opening was E3 991 507.08 which further went up to E4 012 757.08 after evaluation.



Homeboyz Construction emerged third during the evaluation exercise. Their bid price at opening stood at E3 806 253.66 which further went down to E3 801 253.66 after evaluation.

Other rejected bidders who did not make the cut include Afrotim Construction, Turboway Construction, Nembeza Construction, Du Van Developers and Kuthula Roadworks. Afrotim Construction, whose bid price at opening was E 4 248 906.97, was rejected because they did not submit a plant schedule and a programme of works.



Turboway Construction who priced their bid at E4 267 488.64 did not make it due to failure to submit a schedule of similar works done, programme of works and the proposed staff to carry out the works. Nembeza Investments, who submitted E8 555 104.01 at bid price opening, was rejected because they never handed over a schedule of similar works done, proposed staff to carry out the proposed works and a plant schedule.



Du Van Developers were rejected with their opening bid price of E6 477 045.69 because they never submitted a schedule of similar works done. Kuthula Roadworks lost out on the business opportunity because they never submitted the proposed number of staff to carry out the works.

The company had submitted a bid opening price of E7 083 788.32.



