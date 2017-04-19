3 BEDROOM HOUSE, VACANT PLOT IN MANZINI AUCTIONS

MBABANE – Property developers have been presented with an opportunity to expand their businesses through the acquisition of a residential vacant plot and a spacious three bedroom house.



Both properties, located within the Manzini district, will go under the hammer at different venues tomorrow.

Pursuant to a writ of execution in the matter between Swaziland Building Society (SBS) and Welcome Muzi Sukati and Abraham Sukati, the house located lot number 118 at Zakhele Extension number 1, will be auctioned at the old Manzini Regional Administrator’s (RA) offices starting from 10:30am.



The three bedroom house comprising of a lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom sits on a plot measuring 465 square metres.

Interested bidders were informed that the reserve price has been fixed at E300 000.

The property is held under crown grant number 41 of 1968 dated November 18, 1966 and was registered on October 8, 1968.



Registrar of the High Court reported that conditions of sale were available for inspection at the office of the sheriff at the High Court building in Mbabane and Manzini RA offices.



Meanwhile, the plot, measuring 1 017 square metres will be auctioned by the deputy sheriff of Manzini pursuant to a writ of execution in the matter between Standard Bank and Wandile Sipho Dlamini.