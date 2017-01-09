GOVT DEMANDS 10% SHARE RENT

MBABANE – If you are an estate agent or you own a house and directly let it out to tenants and collect rentals directly, be warned!

From now on, you are required by law to withhold 10 per cent of the amount of rentals amount paid to you and it should be taken to the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA).



This follows a public notice issued by government, directed to estate agents.

They had since been notified that from henceforth, government will be withholding tax at the rate of 10 per cent of the amount of rentals paid to them monthly.



Simply put, if you had been paying E1 500 per month to an estate agent or to your landlord, they (estate agent or landlord) will have to remit E150 to the SRA on a monthly basis.

This means, before subtracting their commission, the estate agent would be left with E1 350.

If it charges a 10 per cent commission, this will mean the property owner could end up getting E1 200 per month, which would be far less than what they had been getting before and that is what could prompt a 10 per cent increase, to cater for the withholding tax.



A manager of one of the estate agents in Mbabane, who elected to comment on condition of anonymity as he is not mandated to talk to the media, said the coming into effect of the withholding tax will result in the hike in housing rentals. The manager said they will have to pass on the cost of the tax to consumers (tenants). “Currently, rentals are based on estate agents’ commission and the money stipulated by the property owner. Therefore, this means, the rentals have to be increased,” said the manager.