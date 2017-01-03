MAJOR TRADE DEALS CLINCHED, FAILED TO REGAIN AGOA

MBABANE – If there is something government needs to be congratulated for, is saving the country from losing yet another preferential market-the European market.



The country might have lost its African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) eligibility three years ago, but this time government acted through the clinching of the SADC- EU – Economic Partnership Agreement (SADC-EU-EPA).

The trade deal was sealed amid mixed sentiments around its ratification, where some were saying Swaziland was highly likely to miss the October 1, 2016 deadline.



What will come as sweet music to Swazi exporters was disclosed by Ministry of Commerce Industry and Trade Principal Secretary Jinnoh Nkambule at Happy Valley Hotel.

The agreement was signed by Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, on behalf of the EU with Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.



Swaziland, having signed and ratified the EPA agreement on August 26 2016, paving way for its full implementation, created a duty-free quota-free market access for all tradeable products from Swaziland to the EU.

The union has a combined population of over 500 million people and E2.2 trillion (US$162.29 billion) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The EPA guarantees 100 per cent free access to the EU market. Under this trade agreement, the EU liberalised 9 600 products which could be exported by qualifying countries.

Swaziland’s main exports to the EU include sugar, wood pulp, beef and animal products, vegetables, fruits and miscellaneous edibles.

Fresh from qualifying for the SADC EPA trade deal with the European Union on October 10, Swaziland qualified to access another preferential market in the South American bloc-MERCUSOR as it has come into effect on October 21.

MERCUSOR is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela.



However, it should be noted that Venezuela was not a member of MERCUSOR when the preferential trade agreement was negotiated and therefore, does not benefit from the preferential tariffs in the agreement. An additional protocol will have to be negotiated for Venezuela to be party to the preferential trade agreement. At this stage it is not clear when or whether this will happen.

On October 21, the Southern African Customs Union’s (SACU’s) preferential trade agreement with South American bloc MERCUSOR was finalised and came into effect.



This preferential trade agreement provides preferential duties on specific products identified in the agreement.

Although a preferential trade agreement may result in elimination of duties on some products covered, it typically results in duties being reduced.















