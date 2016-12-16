SRA TO TRACK TAX EVADERS BEYOND SWAZI BORDERS

MBABANE – The tax net is closing in on businesses and individuals who might have been evading tax mainly through their undisclosed offshore assets.



They will soon be brought to book and made to pay what belongs to the taxman as the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) will now have unlimited powers to investigate anyone doing business or working in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), who might have dodged tax whether through undeclared offshore assets or in any other way.



This would be made possible once the SADC Agreement on Assistance in Tax Matters through General Notice No. 26 of 2016 comes into effect. The agreement was entered into between government and the other SADC member States to enable State revenue authorities to assist each other in tax matters. However, each member State has to first ratify it before it becomes an enforceable legal instrument.



Signatories of this agreement are the 15 SADC member States which are Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Seychelles, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The objective of the agreement is to enable member States to assist one another in tax issues and the assistance shall be with regards to the exchange of information in tax matters, the carrying out of simultaneous tax examinations and assisting in tax collection.



According to the gazette, this agreement shall apply to all taxes on income, on capital and to taxes on goods and services imposed by or on behalf of the member States.



Member States will through revenue administrators, provide one another, spontaneously, automatically or upon request with such information as may be relevant for carrying out the provisions of the agreement or for the administration or enforcement of the domestic laws of a certain member State, concerning the taxes covered by this agreement.